Across the Fence: Harvest Time – The Suburban Times

Fall does the same to me,
each and every year.
It makes me sing
and remember old poems.
It makes me dance with the leaves
Sailing on gusts of wind
And hold my face
Into refreshing drops of rain.
It makes me breathe in the fragrance
Of rotting apples and decaying gardens,
Of pumpkin soup,
And onion tart.
It makes me listen to the quiet of the fog,
To lonesome geese high in the sky.
It makes me yearn for times gone by
And those to come,
While looking at the riches of my harvest,
My life this year.
Fall does the same to me,
each and every year,
Just a bit more so
As time goes by.
Across the Fence: Harvest Time
