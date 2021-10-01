Across the Fence: Harvest Time – The Suburban Times

Photo: Thomas Millot @https://unsplash.com/

Fall does the same to me,

each and every year.

It makes me sing

and remember old poems.

It makes me dance with the leaves

Sailing on gusts of wind

And hold my face

Into refreshing drops of rain.

It makes me breathe in the fragrance

Of rotting apples and decaying gardens,

Of pumpkin soup,

And onion tart.

It makes me listen to the quiet of the fog,

To lonesome geese high in the sky.

It makes me yearn for times gone by

And those to come,

While looking at the riches of my harvest,

My life this year.

Fall does the same to me,

each and every year,

Just a bit more so

As time goes by.