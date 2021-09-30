Letter: Steilacoom City Council Campaign – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Neely May.

Small town elections are exciting, often personal but always dynamic. An amazing lesson in civics to those old enough to appreciate it. I think there is potential for a NETFLIX series and will be standing by my phone for network giants to call me.

I have made it a point, and a lesson to my children, they are entitled and encouraged to change a decision if grounded with information enough to justify the change. The demographics in this adorable town are changing. I am that change. With that, I am committed to electing a council member who best represents where I see the direction and future of this town; not one who mirrors my political, personal, or religious beliefs. It’s not a political party issue, it is our issue, we the people of this small, beautiful town.

Liz Grasher

The most important prerequisite for a candidate should be a history of kindness, honesty, with a legacy of service to the community. Liz Grasher exemplifies this in every aspect of her being. She has served Steilacoom in many capacities over the last decade – from the Board of Friends of the Steilacoom library, the town planning commission, the boosters club, the museum, playing frosty the snowman (public safety), coordinating beach clean-ups, and more.

Liz is a licensed mental health counselor helping our servicemen and women and families. Her profession begins and ends with kindness, compassion, and integrity. The priority of taking care of our veterans, my son’s age, who returned traumatized by war is especially significant. It opens a window to her soul. Care should be our nation’s highest priority, with gratitude to those who help our Veterans recover, for they are America’s angels.

Liz is a humble role model for women and men alike and I am proud to call her my choice for city council, one of my newest friends and an angel among us.