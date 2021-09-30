Gravelly Lake Dr Traffic Revision – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Lakewood.

A traffic revision will occur Friday, October 1 at 7:00 a.m. along Gravelly Lake Drive between the ramp terminal intersections at I-5 and Pacific Highway. This revision will cause delays for vehicles entering the City. Moving traffic to a single lane will afford the contractor room to replace the storm drainage and pavement between Pacific Highway and Nyanza. That work will begin Monday, October 4.

Curb and gutter pouring for the first stage of the work is nearing completion and paving of the section between Nyanza and Veterans is scheduled for the week of October 18. Paving the road is expected to take 4 days (tentatively 10/19-10/22). Residents and visitors within the closure will see delays that week as the paving operation will be ongoing. Once paving is completed, the Nyanza roundabout will be opened to traffic and the second stage of work will proceed. A shift of detour will be announced as we approach that timeline.

Before the paving can be done, the contractor will need to pour the barrier wall (picture shown below) and complete curb, gutter, and sidewalk.