Steilacoom High School Student Photograph to be Featured by Jones Soda – The Suburban Times

A press release from Steilacoom Historical School District.

Roseshel “Ellie” Mock’s photograph, taken on wet plate, is one of six photographs selected by Jones Soda from the 2021 Washington State High School Photography Exhibit to be featured on 250,000 bottles of their soda bottles this winter. Ellie is a junior at Steilacoom High School. Her photograph features fellow Steilacoom High School student Kyla Knight.

Wet plate photography is a unique experience combining 100-year-old lenses, rules of photography composition, chemistry and development, engineering principles, and the science of crafting light. Developed during the 19th Century, it is one of the earliest forms of capturing images. Wet plate photography is a glimpse into the past, meshed with modern photography lighting and techniques.

Steilacoom High School boasts a very active Digital Arts Department and Wet Plate Photo and Engineering club, led by Mr. Gabe Van Wyhe and Mrs. Jacqueline Van Wyhe. Under the leadership of Mr. and Mrs. Van Wyhe, SHS students have won numerous awards and scholarships over the years. The district has also been honored to feature numerous student photographs in their district publications.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.