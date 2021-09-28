Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed September 27 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Sept. 27, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 3-16 is 564.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.1 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 374 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Graham.

A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.

A man in his 50s from Graham.

On Saturday we confirmed 586 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 305 cases.

About 1/3 of Saturday’s cases came from a lab backlog. They go back about a month.

Our totals are 81,118 cases (PCR = 72,220, antigen = 8,898) and 761 deaths.

