Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed September 27 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
On Sept. 27, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 3-16 is 564.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.1 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 374 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 60s from Graham.
- A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.
- A man in his 50s from Graham.
On Saturday we confirmed 586 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 305 cases.
About 1/3 of Saturday’s cases came from a lab backlog. They go back about a month.
Our totals are 81,118 cases (PCR = 72,220, antigen = 8,898) and 761 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply