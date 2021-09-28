Creating Opportunity Through Accessibility – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dan Bissonnette, Arivva Center for Arts & Technology.

Two significant activities are underway at Arivva! We are preparing to launch our Clinical/Clerical Medical Assistant (CCMA) job training program and undergoing significant renovations. Arivva’s new home at the corner of Garfield and C Streets is on its way to becoming a world‐class facility filled with art, plants, natural light, beauty, and all of the equipment and materials our students need to thrive.

In preparation of the launch of our CCMA program, one focus is our recruiting strategy. To be as inclusive as possible in reaching interested individuals, we are concentrating on how we get the word out by eliminating as many barriers to opportunity as we can. This includes making sure our website is accessible to individuals with limited vision.

According to the WHO, an estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide have some form of vision impairment, with roughly 253 million experiencing severe vision disability or total blindness. We found that there are many tools available to web developers of all experience levels that create accessibility options for visitors. Our support team at GreenHaven Interactive implemented a plugin called WP Accessibility which adds a number of helpful accessibility features including toolbars for font size adjustment and a contrast toggle.

We reached out to John Houston, owner of Integrated Testing & Solutions, LLC, for some feedback about his experience with arivva.org. John is an addictions professional practicing in Renton, WA, and is legally blind. He told us, “The site looks good. Not crowded, which helps me due to my lack of vision. It is precise and to the point. Your designer did a good job making the pages easy to navigate.” We were pleased to hear of John’s experience, and we continue to welcome additional feedback from our readers at info@arivva.org.

CCMA recruiting will begin later this year, with a projected start date of April 2022. Arivva’s job training is provided at no cost to students, including tuition and supplies. For more information on our programs and to find out how you can support our mission visit www.arivva.org.

Arivva is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Individuals from historically underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to join us, including women, veterans, individuals with disabilities, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ individuals.