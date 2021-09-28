Candidate Rebecca Parson Condemns President Biden’s Policies at the Border – The Suburban Times

A press release from Rebecca Parson Campaign.

TACOMA, WA – Rebecca Parson, who is challenging Rep. Derek Kilmer for his House seat in WA-06, issued a statement today condemning President Biden’s policies at the border:

“The Biden admin has deported more asylum seekers under an illegal Trump rule than Trump did. The nation and the world were horrified to see pictures of Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Haitian asylum seekers. The Biden administration recently announced that Border Patrol will no longer use horses, which is a ludicrously incremental response to this outrage. Seeking asylum is an internationally recognized right, and the Biden administration should not stop at ceasing to whip asylum seekers from horseback — it should stop deporting asylum seekers. Period.”

The U.S. has deported 1,400 asylum seekers, dumping many of their belongings out of planes, not telling them they were being deported, and shackling them in transit. This is a reprehensible way to treat people who are simply exercising their internationally recognized right to seek asylum.

Biden must recognize international and national laws and norms and end these abuses immediately.

Rebecca Parson volunteered as a human rights observer for indigenous communities in Mexico and worked for the International Association of Genocide Scholars for several years. With her background in human rights, Parson is committed to ending the human rights abuses of the U.S.