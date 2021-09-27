Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County to host Fall in Love adoption event as part of the ASPCA & Subaru Grant Program – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Granny is a sweet, easy-going bunny who loves to eat her greens.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event from October 1-3.

Made possible by a grant from the ASPCA, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be offering 20% off adoption fees for all adult animals.

“We care for around 10,000 homeless pets every year. The more successful adoptions we have, the more animals can be saved, but we need the public’s help! We have a goal of finding homes for at least 40 pets during the event,” said Leah Turner, chief operating officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “With the support and generosity of the ASPCA© and Subaru Grant Program, as well as Tacoma Subaru, we’re hopeful we will be able to reach that goal.”

One of the many pets available for adoption is Granny, who has been waiting for a home since August. She is a sweet, easy-going bunny who loves to eat her greens. The public can stop by the shelter to meet Granny or any of the other many animals at the shelter.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org. For the safety of the community and shelter staff, all visitors are required to wear a face covering.

One of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the nation, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, cares for around 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Dedicated to “Making Happy Happen,” the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County works tirelessly to protect animals, support pet owners, and enhance relationships between animals and people. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.