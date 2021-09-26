Five neglected dogs receiving care at Tacoma shelter from animal cruelty case – The Suburban Times

A press release from Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

As of Sept. 22, five dogs have been confiscated from a Federal Way residence due to animal neglect and were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for care.

A Federal Way Animal Control officer discovered the dogs and their owners were living in a very small trailer. The inside of the trailer was described as a mess and covered in dog feces and urine.

The owners were arrested and are currently facing multiple charges of animal cruelty from various Washington State counties.

The dogs range from 5 months to 8 years old and include four German shepherds and one French bulldog.

All five dogs were found malnourished, water-deprived, and acted fearful upon arriving at the shelter. The veterinary staff at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is working to get the dogs back to a healthy weight and are keeping a close eye on their condition.

“We’re monitoring their health very closely,” says Dr. Stephanie Swearngin, veterinarian at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Our team is giving them the care they need to get them back to a healthy weight.”

Donations make it possible to care for these five dogs and for the many other neglected animals that come to the shelter every year. Donations are being accepted on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/five-neglected-dogs/.

