Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed September 24 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Sept. 24, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 2-15 is 557.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.8 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 621 COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 40s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 50s from Graham.

Our totals are 79,901 cases (PCR = 71,096, antigen = 8,805) and 758 deaths.

About 30% of today’s 621 cases came from a lab backlog. They go back about a month.

Find more information on: