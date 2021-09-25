Letter: Truth, Trust, and Transparency in University Place school board – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Richard Mercier.

Thank you, voters, for propelling Whitney Holz through the primaries and on to the General election. There is never a wrong time to do the right thing and now is the time to do the right thing and elect Whitney Holz to the University Place School Board.

She believes, as I do, in providing each individual child with an education that challenges, inspires, and motivates them to be successful after school on whatever path they chose and eliminating anything that detracts and distracts from that goal.

Whitney is also the only candidate in the race who has children in this school district and understands the challenges facing parents in these difficult times. Use your vote to elect Whitney Holz as YOUR voice in November. She sure has mine.