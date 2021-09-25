Letter: Dear CPSD – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candyce Hernandez.

The ransomware is no longer a viable excuse to not have your things together. It is a new school year and things are still in disarray. It almost seems as though you use it as a scapegoat for incompetence. Your lack of communication is apparent in the way you left the parents out of the track event that you cancelled. It is clear when your “stakeholders” almost seem selected for a purpose of “100% approval” of a policy that parents seem to be largely unaware of. Not to forget the utter lack of transparency and failure to our kids that was the last school year.

Oh and Ron, this is for you. Most people are not pulling their kids out to “keep them safe from COVID-19 for one more year”. It’s because their kids can’t play on the playground. It’s because their kids are receiving a sub-par education. It’s because the needs of our IEP/504 kids are on the back burner to your “Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity” policy. It’s because they are being taught that their race matters more than their character, effort, or merit. It’s because parents don’t want their kids being forced to breathe through masks that are largely ineffective because they get moist, get worn improperly or are generally misused by kids and adults. Your COVID rules are inconsistent and arbitrary.

It’s the new orthodoxy. Parents are waking up. We need change in this district. We need commitment to student education, not political fanfare and grandstanding.