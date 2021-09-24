Renaming of Parks & Facilities in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jim Kopriva, Communications Manager for the City of Lakewood.

The City of Lakewood has noted the stirring conversation here about a recent proposal to rename Fort Steilacoom Park to Claudia B. Thomas Park.

We are pleased to see so much commentary about the application – this is how the process works!

Any resident or group is welcome to apply to rename a municipal park or facility. That’s what has happened here – a resident has filed an application and the City is following the defined process to consider it.

After receipt, the Lakewood Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) reviews the application at a regularly scheduled meeting. This hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Among other criteria, any suggested name must “have broad public support.” PRAB will factor the Suburban Times’ poll and your recent commentary.

An affirmative recommendation from PRAB would advance to City Council for consideration, and the City might place a public notice to generate additional input.

All are welcome to submit public testimony. Comments are invited by Nikki York at nyork@cityoflakewood.us.

In this instance, it’s not that the City is an agent of change – it’s that we acknowledge suggestions and follow a fair process to consider them.

Part of my job is to ensure two-way communication between you and your government. What you say on social media, MyLakewood311, the Suburban Times – it matters, and I try to bring it to the attention of the folks that need to see it. I hope this is evidence of that.