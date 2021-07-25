Letter: School Board Race Disinformation

Submitted by Don Anderson.
You might expect me to react like Harry Truman when a couple of misogynistic septuagenarian retired majors who’s careers peaked 40 years ago orchestrate a vicious disinformation campaign against my daughter Alyssa Anderson Pearson who is running for re-election to the Clover Park School Board. Unlike Truman, I won’t draw attention to them by name or threaten them physically. But to each of them I will quote Give ‘Em Hell Harry, “It seems to me you are a frustrated old man who wishes he could have been successful.” Alyssa’s positive message:
With less than two weeks until the primary I wanted to share my why I ran for election four years ago.
This election has been difficult and we are just at the start. I never expected that school board races would become so controversial across the country.
The amount of misinformation circling around about the Clover Park School Board is discouraging and quite honestly frustrating.
Please know my heart is in it for the right reasons. I mean it with every ounce of my being when I say I have no political agenda. I don’t think politics and religion belong in schools. Every parent has a right to raise their children how they want. It’s not our job as board members to shape them to be Democrats, Republicans, or religious (and the list goes on).
I’m there to try to give our students the best education possible. There is always room for improvement and I’m the first one to admit that. I will continue to do what I believe is best for our district and community as a whole.
Comments
John Arbeeny says
So Don! Please elucidate on just exactly what the “misinformation” is regarding Alyssa ANDERSON Pearson’s tenure on the Clover Park School Board. “……..misogynistic septuagenarian retired majors who’s (sic) careers peaked 40 years ago….”? What has that got to do with anything and just how do you know that? You’re Lakewood’s Mayor and I’d expect more than street level ad hominem attacks but that appears to be all you have.
By the way, my 21 active duty military career includes 5 years enlisted service from Private to Staff Sergeant, a commission through Officer’s Candidate School, Fort Benning, 26 months in Vietnam during some of the worst fighting, a Purple Heart and numerous Army and Joint service medals for superior performance, retiring as a Major in 1988. Are you similarly berating the distinguished service of fellow Council Member Brandstetter because he “only” retired as an enlisted Sergeant Major or perhaps you only respect general officers. I bled for this country and carry disabilities to this day from that service! How about your military career sailor?
And as far as peaking 40 years ago, I’d be happy to compare my salary and net worth to yours any day of the week. Indeed your political career seems to have peaked in 13 years ago when you were first elected to Lakewood’s City Council after losing other political race(s) previously and where you’ve been “homesteading” ever since. No ambition Don or just playing it safe?
And wasn’t it you who revealed your lack of convictions during a meeting with me in 2007 at the local Starbucks. You asked me whether I was going to run for reelection to Lakewood’ City Council. I said “No” and asked “Why should it matter to you if you have the courage of your convictions.” You said you wouldn’t run for the position if I ran. I guess you didn’t believe in your convictions enough except to run for a vacant seat where they wouldn’t be challenged. That says volumes about the courage of your convictions. So does this article.
And while we’re at, why are you twisting arms to get Republicans and Jeff Brown supporters to vote for your daughter? I thought this was a non-partisan race! Can’t she do that herself by listing her accomplishments while on the Board instead of expecting Daddy to do it for her? Even her campaign signs are deceptive “Alyssa ANDERSON Pearson”. They shout “My Daddy Don ANDERSON supports me”. It’s about time she learned to stand on her own two feet.
To quote President Truman again: “If you don’t like the heat get out of the kitchen”. Your biggest mistake Don was to come out of the shadows and pick up a pen. Now everyone knows who you are.