Letter: School Board Race Disinformation

Submitted by Don Anderson.

You might expect me to react like Harry Truman when a couple of misogynistic septuagenarian retired majors who’s careers peaked 40 years ago orchestrate a vicious disinformation campaign against my daughter Alyssa Anderson Pearson who is running for re-election to the Clover Park School Board. Unlike Truman, I won’t draw attention to them by name or threaten them physically. But to each of them I will quote Give ‘Em Hell Harry, “It seems to me you are a frustrated old man who wishes he could have been successful.” Alyssa’s positive message:

With less than two weeks until the primary I wanted to share my why I ran for election four years ago.

This election has been difficult and we are just at the start. I never expected that school board races would become so controversial across the country.

The amount of misinformation circling around about the Clover Park School Board is discouraging and quite honestly frustrating.

Please know my heart is in it for the right reasons. I mean it with every ounce of my being when I say I have no political agenda. I don’t think politics and religion belong in schools. Every parent has a right to raise their children how they want. It’s not our job as board members to shape them to be Democrats, Republicans, or religious (and the list goes on).

I’m there to try to give our students the best education possible. There is always room for improvement and I’m the first one to admit that. I will continue to do what I believe is best for our district and community as a whole.

