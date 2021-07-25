Letter: Counting Down to Victory! 10 . . .

Ten days from now the people will decide who will survive the Primary for Clover Park School District Directors.

Have I worked hard enough? Does my message resonate with those who will make the decision?

Two-thousand, three-hundred and six doorsteps I’ve been on to-date in this my campaign to be elected. As I continue on these last 10 days going door-to-door, will it have been enough?

And my message, does it matter?

When I won the largest open water rowing race in the Northwest in 1990 – a 7.5 mile event that began at Alki Beach in Seattle, crossed the shipping lanes, rounded Blakely Rock near Bainbridge Island, then rounded the mid-channel buoy for the approximately two-mile sprint to the finish line, I had never had a rowing lesson, I just rowed.

One-thousand miles each of the two previous years.

Wind, sun, rain, flat water and rough, sometimes white capping headwinds making progress painfully slow.

Mile after mile after mile. Day after day after day.

As I set out one of those mornings for yet another day on the water, the head rowing coach of a local university was also beginning to put his crews through their paces.

I asked him, “What do you tell your athletes?”

He replied, “I tell them, ‘make the boat go that way.’”

Yesterday, while knocking on doors, a gentleman listening to my pitch interrupted and said “Look. I have just two questions for you.

“Do you love America?”

“Yes.”

“Do you believe in individual responsibility?”

“Yes.”

“Then you have my vote.”

Simple.

Make the boat go that way.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.