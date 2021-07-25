Joint Base Lewis-McChord Soldier arrested

U.S. Army Special Operations Command is aware of the recent arrest of Spc. Patrick P. Byrne.

Spc. Byrne is assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Byrne entered the Army in March 2019 as an 11B/Infantryman. He completed the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program in July 2020 and was subsequently assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. Byrne has no operational deployments.

“The actions described in reports are absolutely appalling. The Tacoma Police Department has the full cooperation of the United States Army Special Operations Command,” Lt. Gen. Fran Beaudette, Commander, U.S. Army Special Operations Command. “Our deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy.”

U.S. Army Special Operations Command, as well as the leadership at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are cooperating fully with the local law enforcement agencies in the on-going investigation.