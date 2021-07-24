Strickland Marks 200 Days in Office

A press release from Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) marked her first 200 days in office, recapping the priorities she’s been able to accomplish for the South Sound since Day 1. Strickland was featured by the International Examiner, “200 Days in Congress, and Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland is full of surprises.” Read the article here.

“Since taking office on January 3rd, I have worked hard to listen to and represent the voices of the South Sound community in the halls of Congress as we build back better,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “After delivering aid to get the South Sound running in the American Rescue Plan and supporting jobs by passing the landmark INVEST in America Act, I’ll continue to go to work every day to ensure that all of our communities here in the South Sound are a priority as Congress invests in the needs of American workers and their families.”

Strickland has prioritized providing the highest standards of consistent services, passing two bills out of the House that are crucial to the South Sound, and advancing over $234 million federal dollars out of committee with South Sound priorities in mind.