Letter: Dissappointing District Decision

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

As I read the first sentence of the e-mail sent from the district “After carefully reviewing community input”, I knew I would be disappointed. The bile slowly rose as I continued reading and finding that which I knew was pre-ordained would happen… yep, Harrison Prep would now begin at 7:25 a.m.

“After carefully reviewing community input” is much different than “listening to community input”. This decision was made long before they “reached out” with a carefully, horribly timed meeting and short lived survey.

Harrison Prep’s students, routinely score the highest marks in the district, the county, State and has even been ranked nationally. So of course, we want to make the most aggressive, or is that egregious, change to this school! Numerous studies have indicated that middle and high school students benefit from later start times. If I can do the research, I am at a loss as to how well-paid, trained administrators cannot do the same.

Yes it is personal for me. My son is beginning his last year at Harrison Prep. But it should also be personal for the other 719 sets of parents that have students at HP. Remember, Harrison Prep hosts 7 grade levels. While it can be said that the HP High School students will simply be adopting the same times as the other high schools, grades 6-8 will be attending 1 hour and 35 minutes before their peers.

I have been a long-term supporter of the district, both as a student and as a parent. I have waived signs on street corners during levy time. I probably will still waive signs, but with a different message… “No”.

In an attempt to find where this has been discussed during Board meetings, I searched the District website for Board minutes. So much for transparency, as I could not find what I have many times easily found before.

It is time for incumbents to go.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.