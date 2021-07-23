U.P. Chief’s Corner: New Laws on Police Response

Submitted by Greg Premo, Chief of Police, City of University Place.
Beginning this Sunday, July 25, several of the new laws around police “reform” that were passed by your state legislature and signed into law by your governor will go into effect. While I think the lawmakers meant well, I am not of the opinion that the final outcome will improve public safety for the citizens of Washington.
Throughout this last legislative session, state law enforcement organizations, including the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC), continually shared concerns on the negative impacts of many of the proposed bills. Some of those concerns were heard and adjustments were made to the final bills, but the overall language still significantly changes law enforcement practices in the State of Washington.
Some of these laws place significant limitations on police actions/authority. This will require agencies to make operational changes to police response to certain types of calls. Some calls we will no longer respond to at all and the response to some other calls will look much different. These laws will also impact the crime prevention component of policing. Between the negative social narrative around policing in America and the implementation of these restrictions, many police officers have disengaged from proactive policing. I believe this is a major component of why the nation, including Washington, is experiencing a rapid increase in the homicide rate (Washington’s homicides increased from 206 in 2019 to 302 in 2020).
The language in several of these bills is still being debated by many legal advisors to counties and cities across Washington. In the next couple of weeks, UPPD will be putting more information out on how these laws will affect police operations in our city.
In University Place, our crime rate has fared well during the pandemic. We have not experienced the increase in violent crimes that major urban areas have experienced. We do, however, have a need for additional public safety resources. I look forward to discussing these needs and ideas with the community in the near future.
Comments
DC says
Perhaps if police had not been quite so heavy handed over the years the citizens of this country would not now be forced to tighten the reigns on them. The level of contempt they have shown to all not in their particular circle has been staggering. The police are there to fight crime, not to ‘put down’ those who depend on them. I’ve known too many police to think they are all like that, but enough are that they have brought this on themselves and the rest of the law enforcement community.
Don Gaines says
The move from “suspicion” to “probable cause” is a HUGE mistake. I have lost so much respect for our elected officials because of stupid stuff like this.
JB says
The entire effort by the legislature while maybe worthy in the end I agree with the Chief, law abiding citizens who truly just need a little assistance from the police will suffer because of this. In my experience are too small but agile UP police force has done an admirable job. They are too short staffed and UP taxpayers always want more but are not willing to pony up any money for it. While true there has been some very public abuses by some in the police world the vast majority of police across the country should be respected for the difficult job they do under difficult circumstances and I for one am very grateful for the majority of the officers who serve the public.
MB says
If you have ever had nine – yes, I said NINE – attempted and actual house burglaries in UP, you just might
look at things differently. To watch someone load your personal items into their vehicle and calmly drive
away is an emotional response not easy to describe. The criminals are very happy and encouraged by the
new legislation. Congratulations Olympia ! ! !
John Arbeeny says
There is a reason for the upsurge in criminal activity. First you create a victims group who are told that society (rather than their own personal choices) are the reason they are so unsuccessful. It’s all about “systemic racism” which is a complete fallacy. Once they believe this, they feel entitled to take out that false anger on the system that allegedly discriminated against them. So the criminal class expands and becomes more viralent, sinking them even deeper personally. Now add to this handcuffing the police and you have a perfect storm: a society ripe for the picking in a criminal dream world Personal bad behavior justified with no real consequences. A new career choice.