St. Vinnies – Lighting the Way – Dinner Topic of Conversation

I joined my wife for dinner at a meeting of her (Tacoma – Pierce County) Soroptimist International – Tacoma group. We were sitting at a long table in a lovely backyard in University Place. Because of COVID, there had been no meetings in 2020.

Although we discussed their upcoming golf tournament fund raiser in September (Friday the 10th), the conversations kept coming back and talking about St. Vinnies. Paul showed off an antique lantern with George. Paul had found the treasure at St. Vinnies on South 56th in Tacoma. George had been talking about the table center pieces he had scored with from St. Vinnies. Soon Bernie chimed in with the statement that she visits St. Vinnies with George every other day and declared, “No matter what I am looking for, I can find it at St. Vinnies.” Janet revealed she had just learned from Paul that St. Vinnies provides hotel/motel accommodations for people temporarily needing shelter, so of course I had to add that St. Vinnies also helps with assistance for rent, house payments, and food.

St. Vinnies is Truly Lighting the Way!

When Peggy and I go for a drive, it often ends up with a trip to St. Vinnies. We either drop off donations or find books, electronics, or “you name it” on the shelves at St. Vinnies. I don’t know how many families St. Vinnies helped over the COVID-19 pandemic, but I do know that everyone they were able to help, they either saved lives or at least made them better. St. Vinnies is truly Lighting the Way!

Here is what Tracy Peacock, Executive Director at St. Vinnies has to say about their efforts and the COVID Pandemic:

“Through the support from this community, St Vinnie’s continues to help our neighbors in need by providing compassion and financial assistance to those facing immediate financial crisis. Since October 2020, we have assisted 9,000 people and provided $554,000 in financial assistance. Now more than ever, people need help with gas cards, short-term motel stays, rent/rental deposits and other emergencies.”

Most are grateful to have someone to talk with and so appreciative all of the assistance we can provide.”

St. Vinnies is truly Lighting the Way! Please, visit St. Vinnies to just see some of what they do – svdptacoma.org/

If you need assistance, here is the St. Vinnies Help Line: 253-426-1710.