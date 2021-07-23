Lions Club Supports Summer Campers

A press release from Lakewood Lions.

On July 19, Lions President, Dave O’Keeffe and VP, Ruth Anne Hickey, presented the City of Lakewood a check for $3,000. Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director, Mary Dodsworth, received the check on behalf of the City and thanked Lions Club for making it possible for more underserved kids to participate in summer camps at various locations in Lakewood.

Mary noted that there are many youth in our city who have limited access to safe structured activities, that’s why we are taking the fun on the road and doing a free mobile park program at Springbrook Park and Harry Todd Park in Tillicum. The donated funds will help us serve youth throughout Lakewood.

Lions have a long history of serving children and families in Lakewood. Below are just a few of the projects we plan to engage in now that it is safer to interact in person:

Working with school nurses to conduct hearing screenings in 15 schools

Easter Egg and lunch at Springbrook Park

Clover Park School District’s Math Relay

Santa and Elves at the Lakewood’s Tree Lighting event

Supporting Camp Leo Diabetes Camp

If you wish to join in on a project or consider becoming a member, visit our website e-clubhouse.org/sites/lakewood_first/page-6.php or call Dave O’Keeffe at 253-988-2008.