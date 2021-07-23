Letter: Whalen running for reelection to Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Jason Whalen.

I am running for reelection to the Lakewood City Council to continue making a positive difference in the lives of our residents.

While our community has many challenges, your Council continues to focus on solutions.

During this campaign, I have often heard that housing affordability and public safety remain top issues of concern. I am pleased to share that Lakewood is again taking a leadership role in addressing both.

Notable “firsts” this week include Lakewood’s full funding of body cameras for our police officers—making Lakewood the first Pierce County Community to outfit all officers with vehicle and body cameras. Lakewood Police Department to Deploy Body Cameras

I am also proud to announce Lakewood’s participation in the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners—the first municipality to join this intergovernmental initiative to work on regional solutions to address housing affordability. City of Lakewood First to Join Intergovernmental Affordable Housing Initiative

I am running for reelection because I enjoy working with dedicated council members, skilled city management and staff, and our many community partners that all work collaboratively to craft solutions rather than just “talk” about problems. When it comes to effective problem solving, experienced leadership makes the difference.

While we have much work to do to take Lakewood to its next 25-year anniversary, I am proud of the progress we continue to make together. I hope to see you at the next concert in our series, or at Lakewood’s fantastic farmer’s market! Lakewood Summer Events in Full Swing

Enjoy the summer, but please remember to vote in the primary this August 3! I would appreciate your continuing support.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.