Letter: Clover Park School Board Report Card

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

To quote President Harry S. Truman: “The buck stops here”. So it is with any elective office. It matters not what an elected official says they will do; it only matters what they achieve. This is not the “blame game” but rather the “accountability game”. You’re elected to the CPSD Board to achieve results, not just warm a chair. So just how well has the District performed under the tenure of current Board President (Marty Schafer) and Vice President (Alyssa Pearson)?

The following statistics are publicly available at the Office of Superintendent of Public Education: washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100047

Further data is contained on the Schooldigger web site: www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/district/01410/search.aspx

Here are the statistics for the period 2018-2019 (pre-covid):

CPSD is 160 out of 247 districts… bottom 35%

CPSD dropped 23 places from 137 to 160

Clover Park High School

347 out of 418 high schools… bottom 17%

Dropped 69 places from 278 to 374

Attendance: 61.2%

ELA: 54.1%

Math: 17.0%

Science: 18.4%

Graduation rate: 83% (Really with these scores?)

Lakes High School

233 out of 418 high schools… bottom 44%

Dropped 55 places from 178 to 233

Attendance: 98.8%

ELA: 64.6%

Math: 33.3%

Science: 37.9%

Graduation rate: 92%

By any measure or metric it is clear that Clover Park School District is not performing its mission to provide an academically challenging educational experience for all students which prepares them for adult life. In essence CPSD has become a diploma mill leaving students at its exit door without the skills necessary for adult life.

Who is responsible for this calamity? Teachers? Administrators? Superintendent? Although they may all play a role in this, the buck stops at the desk of the incumbent Board members: Marty Schafer and Alyssa Pearson. Their failure to provide needed relevant policy guidance and then demand accountability for its implementation has resulted in a District out of their control and sinking while they “rearrange the deck chairs” with irrelevant distractions involving critical race theory.

If you want to change the direction towards which CPSD is headed academically you’re going to have to change current leadership for new leadership focused on education and willing to accept that the “buck stops here”.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.