University Place to Chipseal Neighborhood Streets Next Week

The City of U.P. Public Works Department will be chipsealing eight miles of neighborhood streets from July 29 through July 31. On-street parking on affected roads will be prohibited that day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the roads will be closed during the actual chipseal application. Motorists will be able to access the roadway immediately after the application, provided they drive slowly to avoid spraying any remaining loose materials at pedestrians or other vehicles.

Chipsealing is a cost-effective surface treatment that typically extends the life of the pavement by seven to 10 years and reduces maintenance costs. A coat of liquid asphalt and a layer of rock chips are applied to the road. The roadway is then swept clean of loose rock chips. Several days later, a final application of liquid asphalt, called a seal coat, is spread over the surface of the road to keep out water and improve rock retention.

During seal coating, one lane will be closed during the application and flaggers will direct traffic. Coated roads will be closed for three to seven hours after the application, depending on temperature and humidity. Residents should plan accordingly. On-street parking will again be prohibited since the product could drift in the air and stick to nearby objects.

Public Works staff will distribute door hanger notices to all residents living on streets scheduled for resurfacing two weeks in advance, followed by a reminder 24 hours prior. Residents are asked to:

Make plans for alternative parking since on-street parking is prohibited on affected roads and streets.

Remove any personal items from the roadway, such as basketball hoops and garbage cans.

Delay car washing, yard watering, etc., to keep water from running into the roadway during the work.

Be cautious and limit pedestrian activity near the work area.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 253.460.6493.