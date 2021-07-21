The Yankles – Funny and Interesting Film Review About Jews and Baseball

I have several favorite baseball films that I re-watch from time to time: The Final Season, Talent for the Game, 42, and Off the Black. They’re about baseball, but they are also about life and like life they are funny, touching, and worth watching and learning learning from; I have added The Yankles to my list. I laughed all the way through the film and enjoyed it immensely.

When I was in high school (Clover Park) my friends and I attended different houses of worship and then talked about the differences. Although, one of my favorite books on ancient world history was Jews, God and History by Max Dimont and both Peg and I used to enjoy the detective services by Harry Kemelman of “Friday the Rabbi Slept Late” where Rabbi David Small solves mysteries, I had never before been to a Jewish temple until we attended a concert at Temple Beth El in Tacoma to enjoy Jewish Bluegrass with the band Nefesh Mountain. – nwadventures.us/Noodles-BlueGrass.html

I do have one pet peeve about the film. On many independent films, there are often AV problems. Sometimes it the audio and sometimes it’s the lighting. With The Yankles there is too much light in almost every scene. It’s not normal to cast shadows in homes, offices, and bars. This is only a minor complaint and it’s my only one for this funny film.

“The Yankles is about Charlie Jones, a professional baseball player who was released from the Los Angeles Spirits because of a drinking problem. Upon being paroled from prison after serving time for his third drunk driving conviction, Charlie endeavors to serve 192 hours mandatory community service by coaching baseball. To Charlie’s dismay, however, he is shunned by mainstream society because of the controversy surrounding his early parole and prior convictions. Charlie soon discovers that the only people willing to give him a second chance are a group of Jewish orthodox yeshiva students who formed an upstart baseball team called The Yankles. Fortunately for Charlie, The Yankles are as desperate for a coach as he is for community service. After a rough start, Charlie finds a home with The Yankles. With Charlie’s help, The Yankles strive for success on the field, while Charlie works to rebuild his reputation in society and his relationship with those whom he wronged in the past.” — Zev Brooks

Enjoying Jewish Bluegrass with the band Nefesh Mountain at Temple Beth El.

“A yeshiva is a Jewish educational institution that focuses on the study of traditional religious texts, primarily the Talmud and the Torah, and halacha (collective body of Jewish religious laws). Historically, yeshivas were attended by males only. Today, all non-Orthodox and a few Modern Orthodox yeshivas are open to females. Although there are separate schools for Orthodox women and girls,[5] (midrasha or “seminary”) these do not follow the same structure or curriculum as the traditional yeshiva for boys and men.” – Wikipedia

Interesting Notes:

Many of the actors of the film are from Utah, which is where the film was recorded.

Don Most, who plays the father of one of the ball players was known as Donny Most when he was a regular on “Happy Days” as Ralph.

The Yankles is about Charlie Jones played by Brian Wimmer (on the right)

Official Yankles trailer – imdb.com/video/vi3927025433/

The director was David R. Brooks who wrote the script along with Zev Brooks. I’m guessing they are brothers, but not “the” Brooks Brothers of men’s suits fame.

In the ending credits we are rewarded with the song “Sweeter Than Kosher Wine” written and sung by Zev Brooks.

Another Yankles Review:

A sports comedy with heart!

The Yankles will make you laugh no matter what religion you practice. It is a well done film! It shows the group of Yeshiva ( Jewish Seminary) students who have not participated in organized sports in high school attempt to make in the collegiate baseball league. It makes fun of the situation not of them personally! It has you rooting for the underdog and celebrating their victories. This is a great film to take your kids to and teach them a lesson on sportsmanship! There is never a dull moment and it will keep you laughing throughout. It will be featured at many Jewish Film Festivals around the country. If it comes to a venue near you do not miss the chance to see this film!

I also liked the review/comment “if you are an intolerant fool, you won’t like this.”