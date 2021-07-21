Thank you, Candidates and Citizens

An announcement from Lakewood Republican Women (LRW) and South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club.

On July 16 & 17 our local citizens met a few of the Non-Partisan Candidates from Dupont and Lakewood City Councils and Steilacoom Town Council as well as Clover Park and University Place School Boards who are vying for our vote on August 3, 2021.

Every candidate with a Primary race in these areas received an invitation

The Lakewood Republican Women (LRW) and South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club hosted the forum to ensure our non-partisan candidates had a voice and a time to meet their constituents. Although the races for these communities and school districts have 3 to 4 individuals committed to serve their city, town, and school board, many of them were the only candidate in their race to accept our invitation. Our moderators presented the candidates with questions relevant to the citizens’ concerns and to the job they are seeking. Their opening and closing statements and solid responses greatly helped to establish them and their commitment to serve the citizens of their communities and school districts.

While we are not endorsing any candidate, we want to publicly thank the following candidates for stepping up to run and participate in our non-partisan candidate forum:

Susanna Keilman, Candidate for Dupont City Council, Position #3

John Colvin, Candidate for Dupont City Council, Position #7

Marion Smith (I), Candidate for Steilacoom Town Council, Position #2

John T. Perry, Candidate for Steilacoom Town Council, Position #2

Paul (PK) Thumbi, Candidate for Steilacoom Town Council, Position #2

Elizabeth Grasher, Candidate for Steilacoom Town Council, Position #2

Whitney Holz, Candidate for University Place School Board, Position #1

Mike Brandstetter (I), Candidate for Lakewood City Council, Position #2

Amelia Escobedo, Candidate for Lakewood City Council, Position #2

Jason Whalen (I), Candidate for Lakewood City Council, Position #3

Siabhon Ayuso, Candidate for Lakewood City Council, Position #3

Gene Drawhorn, Candidate for Lakewood City Council, Position #5

Ria J. Covington Johnson, Candidate for Lakewood City Council, Position #5

Jeff Brown, Candidate for Clover Park School Board, Position #3

Marty Schafer (I), Candidate for Clover Park School Board, Position #4

David Anderson, Candidate for Clover Park School Board, Position #4

Huge thanks to our planning committee, moderators, volunteers, and First Baptist Church staff.