BECU Commits to Higher Education and Career Development for Local Students

Submitted by BECU.

In an effort to improve student financial well-being, the BECU Foundation awarded students its annual scholarships and BECU recently began its 12-week virtual summer internship program. A few additional facts:

This year, the BECU Foundation awarded either $2,500 or $3,500 scholarships each to 25 full-time students, which are renewable for two years (either $5,000 or $7,000 total). Since 1995, the BECU Foundation has awarded more than $3.4 million in scholarships to over 1,250 student members who have demonstrated community service as well as academic and leadership potential.

The BECU Foundation is also investing funds to support students pursuing a degree in healthcare, STEM or trade fields through Washington State Opportunity Scholars (WSOS). Awardees will be notified and announced this fall.

BECU recently kicked off its annual internship program where 16 college students receive real-time experience in departments across the credit union, participate in weekly lunch and learns with BECU executives and give back to their communities in virtual settings. Interested candidates can apply online starting in the fall.

Since 2007, BECU’s internship program has received around 7,000 applications and employed 212 interns – 65% of whom have been hired on as either full-time or contingent employees.

For more information about the BECU Foundation scholarships, visit www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships. For the BECU internship program, go to www.becu.org/careers/internships.