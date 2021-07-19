Letter: Anderson Pushes Forward For Children

Submitted by John Simpson.

David Anderson is all about children’s academic achievement.

A candidate for the Clover Park School District Board, he is alarmed at the political activism and virtue signaling which characterizes much of what some school board members seem to espouse.

“School district political activism has no place in our schools,” his candidate statement reads, “but rather detracts from academic excellence.”

In order to achieve this excellence – as opposed to political indoctrination – Anderson has asked hard questions of some of the current board’s members in numerous articles printed in this forum.

“Parents want their children to realize their potential,” he continues, “and as your school board representative I will ensure that best practices for education are researched, recommended and regularly reviewed for effectiveness.”

But then he goes farther. As your school board representative, he will listen to what you the parents have to say about their children’s education.

“I will advocate for listening sessions to be held with citizens of my district,” he asserts.

Along with asking good questions about the political direction some school board members want for the district; along with listening to the parents of children and to the taxpayers who fund the school district; he will also not hide information from the public.

“I will err on the side of transparency. I will insist that board meetings be characterized by open, forthright and informed debate.”

Anderson is pushing for the best interests of all children in the Clover Park School District in order for them to receive the education needed in the 21st century.

Please consider casting your vote for David Anderson on August 3rd.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.