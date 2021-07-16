Letter: Voter’s Guide

Submitted by KM Hills.

Do you read your voter’s guide? I do, and in the past I have presented my reasons for endorsing certain candidates. This primary season I want to express only one perspective. Let me start by pointing out that some candidates shared they had never held elected office before and yet chose to leave their education and career info blank. If a candidate has not completely filled out their profile, as to why we should vote for them, then what does that say about the job they would do for our community? Of all politics none is more important than local politics. The policies enacted by local politicians will, most likely, have the biggest impact in your daily life. Please, read your voters guide and don’t vote blindly off name recognition.

