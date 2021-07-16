Lakewood Playhouse announces 83rd Season Line-Up

The Lakewood Playhouse’s 83rd Season Line-Up six shows and a trio of special events starting in September 2021.
- Broadway Bound (Sept. 24-Oct. 17, 2021)
- A Christmas Carol (Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021)
- The Haunting of Hill House (Jan. 14-Feb. 6, 2022)
- Head Over Heals (March 4-27, 2022)
- The Diary of Anne Frank (April 15-May 8, 2022)
- Ragtime (June 3-July 3, 2022)
Special Events
- 14th Annual Live Radio Gala (Sept. 10-12, 2021)
- An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe (Oct. 29-30, 2021)
- Something Wicked The Way Comes (Nov. 5-14, 2021)
Visit the Lakewood Playhouse website for more information and to buy tickets.
Comments
Marjorie Ray says
Looking forward to it
Chas. Ames says
Please let me know how I can help.
Maybe I’ll audition…