Lakewood Playhouse announces 83rd Season Line-Up

The Lakewood Playhouse’s 83rd Season Line-Up six shows and a trio of special events starting in September 2021.

Broadway Bound (Sept. 24-Oct. 17, 2021)

A Christmas Carol (Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021)

The Haunting of Hill House (Jan. 14-Feb. 6, 2022)

Head Over Heals (March 4-27, 2022)

The Diary of Anne Frank (April 15-May 8, 2022)

Ragtime (June 3-July 3, 2022)

Special Events

14th Annual Live Radio Gala (Sept. 10-12, 2021)

An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe (Oct. 29-30, 2021)

Something Wicked The Way Comes (Nov. 5-14, 2021)

Visit the Lakewood Playhouse website for more information and to buy tickets.