The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Chamber Kids Learn

Lakewood Playhouse announces 83rd Season Line-Up

By 2 Comments

The Lakewood Playhouse’s 83rd Season Line-Up six shows and a trio of special events starting in September 2021.

  • Broadway Bound (Sept. 24-Oct. 17, 2021)
  • A Christmas Carol (Nov. 26-Dec. 19, 2021)
  • The Haunting of Hill House (Jan. 14-Feb. 6, 2022)
  • Head Over Heals (March 4-27, 2022)
  • The Diary of Anne Frank (April 15-May 8, 2022)
  • Ragtime (June 3-July 3, 2022)
Charles Wright Academy

Special Events

  • 14th Annual Live Radio Gala (Sept. 10-12, 2021)
  • An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe (Oct. 29-30, 2021)
  • Something Wicked The Way Comes (Nov. 5-14, 2021)

Visit the Lakewood Playhouse website for more information and to buy tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *