Letter: The cat is out of the bag

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

The cat is out of the bag… NEA and local teachers unions do a reversal on their denial of CRT.

“Oh no! Our equity policy isn’t CRT!” Oh yes it is and we’ve known it was since the start. Protestations to the contrary by current Clover Park School District incumbent Board members, Superintendent and staff, CRT is alive and well in the CPSD. Call it what it is: neo-racism and its proponents and supporters neo-racists regardless of their skin color.

The other issue is the separation of parents from their children’s education. These pompous CRT sycophants passing as educators see themselves as the arbiters of what children are taught. How often have you heard teachers complain that parents aren’t interested in their children’s education? Too often! But the dirty little secret is that the school district is itself a system and achieves only what it is designed to achieve and nothing more. Indeed it is designed to keep parents in the dark regarding the children’s education and that it does quite well. The most recent evidence of this anti-parent bias is the fact that the CPSD equity policy stake holders only contained 8% of parents and families with the majority being teachers, staff, administrators and community organizations that have nothing to do with education. Here’s an excerpt from a New York Post article 7/5/2021 on the subject:

Over the weekend, the National Education Association (NEA) held its annual Representative Assembly, with delegates from across the United States voting on priorities and allocating funding for the upcoming school year, with the ideology of critical race theory — a form of race-based Marxism — taking center stage. The union, which represents 3 million public school employees, approved funding for three separate items related to this issue: “increasing the implementation” of “critical race theory” in K-12 curricula, promoting critical race theory in local school districts, and attacking opponents of critical race theory, including parent organizations and conservative research centers. This is a significant reversal. For the past month, liberal pundits and activists have insisted that critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools. This was always a bad-faith claim — critical race theory has made inroads in public schools for more than a decade — but the NEA’s official endorsement is the final nail in the coffin.

The last sentence is damning! Their denial of the obvious has been in plain sight of the truth. And these people are teaching our children? I might also add that the NEA has also allocated over $50,000 for “opposition research” against opponents of CRT. It is high time that these incumbent Board members be shown the door in the next election in order to change CPSD’s strategic direction towards what was originally intended: the education, not political indoctrination, of our children, as determined by their parents, to become fully functional adults.

Vote wisely in the primary (8/3) and general (11/2) elections for our children’s and Country’s future.

