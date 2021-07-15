Letter: The cat is out of the bag

Submitted by John Arbeeny.
The cat is out of the bag… NEA and local teachers unions do a reversal on their denial of CRT.
“Oh no! Our equity policy isn’t CRT!” Oh yes it is and we’ve known it was since the start. Protestations to the contrary by current Clover Park School District incumbent Board members, Superintendent and staff, CRT is alive and well in the CPSD. Call it what it is: neo-racism and its proponents and supporters neo-racists regardless of their skin color.
The other issue is the separation of parents from their children’s education. These pompous CRT sycophants passing as educators see themselves as the arbiters of what children are taught. How often have you heard teachers complain that parents aren’t interested in their children’s education? Too often! But the dirty little secret is that the school district is itself a system and achieves only what it is designed to achieve and nothing more. Indeed it is designed to keep parents in the dark regarding the children’s education and that it does quite well. The most recent evidence of this anti-parent bias is the fact that the CPSD equity policy stake holders only contained 8% of parents and families with the majority being teachers, staff, administrators and community organizations that have nothing to do with education. Here’s an excerpt from a New York Post article 7/5/2021 on the subject:
Over the weekend, the National Education Association (NEA) held its annual Representative Assembly, with delegates from across the United States voting on priorities and allocating funding for the upcoming school year, with the ideology of critical race theory — a form of race-based Marxism — taking center stage.
The union, which represents 3 million public school employees, approved funding for three separate items related to this issue: “increasing the implementation” of “critical race theory” in K-12 curricula, promoting critical race theory in local school districts, and attacking opponents of critical race theory, including parent organizations and conservative research centers.
This is a significant reversal. For the past month, liberal pundits and activists have insisted that critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools. This was always a bad-faith claim — critical race theory has made inroads in public schools for more than a decade — but the NEA’s official endorsement is the final nail in the coffin.
The last sentence is damning! Their denial of the obvious has been in plain sight of the truth. And these people are teaching our children? I might also add that the NEA has also allocated over $50,000 for “opposition research” against opponents of CRT. It is high time that these incumbent Board members be shown the door in the next election in order to change CPSD’s strategic direction towards what was originally intended: the education, not political indoctrination, of our children, as determined by their parents, to become fully functional adults.
Vote wisely in the primary (8/3) and general (11/2) elections for our children’s and Country’s future.
The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.
Sandra says
At the July 6, 2021, Lakewood City Council meeting, Clover Park School District (CPSD) School Board Director Anthony Veliz was asked by a council member if the district will be teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT). Anthony replied CRT definitely would not be included in the curriculum. So, how do the recent actions of the NEA union, as reported above, not influence or pressure its membership of over three million public school employees to not implement the ideology? Furthermore, the rights of parents and organizations which object to CRT indoctrination are threatened by the NEA union’s allocation of over $50,000 against opponents of CRT. Our basic rights of debate and opposition over what can be taught to our K-12 grade children are threatened.
This past spring Governor Inslee signed four bills passed by the Legislature to require public education employees to receive training in “diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism” as a condition of employment. These terms sound reasonable and desirable, until one becomes aware of the extremes to which the policy is being implemented in other districts in our country. The CPSD Board of Directors is part of the district system which recently reviewed the final draft of its pending CPSD Equity Policy, with the final vote to occur on September 13. It is filled with reasonable sounding words and good intentions. It even states “The voices of CPSD families and the community of Lakewood will be welcomed…” Yet, as Mr. Arbeeny points out the group which the district recruited to review and comment on the document was only comprised of 8% of parents! Now add that to the NEA union’s intention to conduct opposition research to opponents of CRT. The atmosphere for questioning, debate or opposition does not look promising.
If the terms “diversity, equity and inclusion” in any way lead to the indoctrination of political ideology in our children, they become inappropriate goals. Public schools are funded by citizens for teachers to educate students, not tell them what to think or what opinions to hold. That distinction is a slippery slope to negotiate when CRT terminology like diversity, equity and inclusion are included in curricula.
Because two CPSD board of director positions are up for election, these pending primary and general elections in August and November are critical in influencing what information our children will be subjected to in future school years. The elected board of the Chehalis School District has responded to community concerns by passing on June 15, 2021 a resolution banning the teaching of controversial Critical Race Theory in public school classrooms. Question our CPSD board candidates, incumbent and challengers, carefully to examine their positions on the slippery slope on which our community is positioned.
Jim Bisceglia says
John is spot on about what has been and continues to happen in government schools. While the public school bureaucracy has become increasingly unresponsive to parents it has simultaneously destroyed traditional education curriculum to replace it with anti American and revisionist curriculum designed to remove all vestiges of America’s greatness and replaced it with criticism. The result is that our children are no longer receiving an education but, in it’s place they are being indoctrinated. Make no mistake this did not happen by accident and it has only increased leaving generations of our citizens without a proper education while turning them against their own country. The result of this assault on public education has been increased acceptance of socialist and communist dogma by our uneducated young people.
Willow says
John, you sound like a q-anon member. Everything is a conspiracy. How sad for you. Life is a beautiful thing when you can also take time to smell the roses. Glad I don’t need to be around you and your negativity.( FYI isn’t known for it veracity either.)
John Arbeeny says
Lol! Don’t cry for me! I don’t even know what q-anon is. Instead of attacking the messenger personally how about addressing the issue: NEA backing CRT; opposition research against those who oppose CRT; and parental isolation from their children’s education. Veracity? How about front page news all over the Country? Is this the best you can do? Want to upset a conservative? Tell them a lie. Want to upset a leftist? Tell them the truth.
Cheri says
John, My quick research tells me you know perfectly well about QAnon; you simply parrot their conspiracy theories almost verbatim and it’s easy to research. It would be dangerous to hand our School Board over to anyone who is intent on making CRT the “big issue”. Far right or left extremists are not known to be good leaders. I like the middle. Voters need to pay close attention to who you endorse.
John Arbeeny says
Oh really? Quick research? Can you provide a citation for your research? I didn’t think so. You know me that well to say that I know perfectly well about QAnon? Lol! I have never looked them up. Don’t know where they stand on the issues and couldn’t care less whether they are far right or far left or even in the “middle”……whatever that means. I think for my self and let reason and logic hold sway over emotions. CRT is already a big issue not just in Clover Park but if you haven’t noticed across the Nation. So rather than guessing who I am how about you say something cogent about NEA backing CRT; opposition research against those who oppose CRT; and parental isolation from their children’s education. Hmmmmm? Cat got your tongue?
Willow says
If you claim to know about all the headlines how is it you don’t know about q-anon? I’m not attacking you, I’m giving my opinion. Thin skin are you?
John Arbeeny says
Because q-anon isn’t relevant to this discussion nor any others I have had. How can I have a thin skin when you are bringing up something I haven’t even found important enough to talk about. You seem to be the one fixated on q-anon…….not me.
Sudee says
Amen. Anyone that hears the news or knows anything about what happened on January 6th better have heard about qanon. To say otherwise is ridiculous.
Cheri says
John,
CRT is an issue all around the nation because it’s been made into one by ill-informed people who simply spew what they hear without checking facts. There is indeed reason to discuss CRT and how best to find balance, but you and your candidates are using this one emotioal issue to try and scare voters and parents. I see the political motive behind the smear campaign you are conducting; it’s ugly, intentional and coordinated. You’re a political team campaigning to take control of our school district so you can rid a wonderful diverse student population of any talk of diversity and inclusion. I have a student in this district and I don’t want the rich curriculum he has received to be watered down by people incapable of dealing with 2021 facts. This school district and community will be in serious trouble if QAnon or any extremists spread their political chaos and dumbed down critical thinking skills and curriculum into our schools.
I see you endorse David Anderson and Jeff Brown. Good to know as I assume you must share a lot of similar views?
John Arbeeny says
“Race” is Critical Race Theory’s middle name. Any program that defines people by the color of the skin rather than the content of their individual character is by definition “racist”. Take a look at the definition of “systemic racism” used by the CPSD equity program final draft:
“Systemic Racism- policies, practices and programs that exclude or promote groups on the basis of race, excluding racial groups from equal participation in society: economically, socially, politically, academically and/or legally.”
This is a perfect description of the CPSD equity program which itself uses terms like “people of color”, “marginalized” “black and brown” etc. which are all race based and the criteria for participation in or exclusion from various programs. Have you even bothered to read this draft or take a look at the various videos CPSD has posted? Or are you just parroting what you heard someone else whisper in your ear.
I have no problem whatsoever with providing the help required by every individual student necessary for them to succeed regardless of color, ethnicity, economic status, religion, etc. They all deserve the District’s individual attention. Them moment you corral all people with similar skin colors into a racial group and suppose that the lose their individuality because of that skin color you have slipped into the trap that is racism. Groups don’t enroll in school; individuals do and must be treated so. To do otherwise is racist.
Cheri says
John,
You are no expert on defining “racism” by any means. Nor is Tucker Carlson and his guest “experts” on the subject. It’s still fascinating that you echo so much of what far right extremists are currently pitching all across the country in school board elections. Did you know that QAnon followers know their brand is toxic after their attack on our Democracy and that they want to pretend they are no longer associated with the movement?
Perhaps “the cat is out of the bag” as you claim in your latest letter attacking the integrity of our teachers, administrators and school board members. I’m thinking your effort to spread yet another conspiracy theory has raised more red flags about who you endorse.
John Arbeeny says
News FLASH: “Over the weekend, the National Education Association (NEA) held its annual Representative Assembly, with delegates from across the United States voting on priorities and allocating funding for the upcoming school year, with the ideology of critical race theory — a form of race-based Marxism — taking center stage.”
Stick to the topic if you can. This isn’t about some Qanon group or other. It isn’t about me or what I watch or not. It isn’t about some conspiracy. It’s about the news. It’s about CPSD’s own definition of racism (I assume they are the “experts” on racism).
““Systemic Racism- policies, practices and programs that exclude or promote groups on the basis of race, excluding racial groups from equal participation in society: economically, socially, politically, academically and/or legally.”
Stop deflecting. You have yet to comment on the NEA endorsing CRT and its impact on denials by CPSD. All you have done to this point is confirm the vacuous arguments of CRT supporters.
Cheri says
John, whom do I trust on the CRT issue? Certainly not those who claim our current president belongs to a “cabal” of child eating democrats like you inferred in one of your recent posts. Public records say you have donated $1,000 to David Anderson’s campaign. You are busy supporting David Anderson and Jeff Brown. I’m assuming your nearly identical outrages over CRT and your claims that curriculum has been watered down and important subjects have been axed can be proven? My student receives all important and essential required subjects. How do you explain that?
John Arbeeny says
Well who do you trust on the CRT issue and what has that got to do with the NEA endorsement of CRT? Public records show many people contributing to various campaigns which is our right as citizens. Yes, it’s no secret I support David Anderson and Jeff Brown and who do you support? I have my name on my posts and PDC donations; you don’t. I suggest you take a look on the OSPI site for statistics on how dismally CPSD is performing and then make the case that it is performing its mission successfully.
Fred Block says
Facts are facts and truth is truth, even when it is ugly. I support teaching the truth, not some whitewashed version that makes some folks feel good. The New York Post should separate their opinion (Critical Race Theory is Marxist) from their news reports. Also, the National Education Association does not set policy for the Clover Park School District. I believe some of the writers on this thread are conflating issues. We certainly have different opinions but we are not as far apart as you might believe by reading these posts.
John Arbeeny says
Perhaps you should read up on the genesis of CRT to understand that it is a Marxist philosophy which replaces class struggle economically with class struggle racially. That is a fact. The NEA is only the largest educators’ union; is tied in with the WEA; and influences policy at all levels of public education. To think otherwise is misguided. Go search their own websites to see to what extent CRT has taken over their professional development programs not to mention the recently passed law requiring teachers to take CRT training during 1 of their 3 professional development training days.
Fred Block says
Teaching the previously omitted history is hardly Marxist. While some people believe we should continue to skip over history that makes them uncomfortable, I believe we can learn from the past. Teaching children about poor decisions made in the past may inspire them to make better decisions in the future. The facts are that much of our shared history is centered around racial struggle and denying this only perpetuates the problem.
John Arbeeny says
You need to read up on Marx and the genesis of CRT. History is just that: history. The philosophical framing of history and illogical extension in the the present and future is quite something else. It’s a logical deductive fallacy to claim that 19th century slave holders were white; an individual today is white; therefor that individual too must be a slave holder.
Sudee says
I worked with David Anderson on Lakewood Cares when he stood up and lied about mailing a document to the state in front of a group of citizens. Those of us who found out later he had not mailed it were not happy that he actually lied about it. May seem a small thing to some but to me it showed his character and that ended it for me. I left the group that would allow someone to get away with that. There were a great deal of surprises in that leadership and after seeing qanon I see where they were going.
John Arbeeny says
Hiding behind your handle SUDEE, I can’t ever remember a SUDEE having attending a Lakewood CARES meeting ever. Your anonymous and unsubstantiated charges against David Anderson say more about your character than his.
Sudee says
I’ve discussed it with David before. He of course has no memory of it but then I taped all of our meetings.
John Arbeeny says
And what does this have to do with the NEA endorsement of CRT? Nothing.
Bea Harman says
I, too, was ignorant of and therefore confused by the discussions about CRT. The following is what I’ve saved as my CRT cheat sheet from an international publication that I trust because it is well researched and written by academic experts who write under their real names:
From The Conversation 6/22/2021
“…but some general principles underpin CRT.
They include:
… race is understood as a “social construct” rather than a biological reality. That is, supposed “racial” differences between groups of humans are founded in our social experience rather than our genetics (this is well supported by scientific evidence)
… “systemic racism” means social institutions and practices unwittingly contribute to and maintain white supremacy. “Invisible” everyday practices perpetuate racial inequality and inequity in health, education and the law
…everyone has multiple, overlapping aspects of their identity which may impact their life experiences. These include race, gender, age, class, sexual orientation, disability and nationality. This suggests many people understand or interpret their life experiences through this “inter-sectional” lens
…critical race theory encourages reflection on normalized ways of doing things, especially to question who benefits from systemic privilege and why.”
The entire article can be read here:
theconversation.com/critical-race-theory-what-it-is-and-what-it-isnt-162752?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Latest%20from%20The%20Conversation%20for%20June%2030%202021%20-%201988719524&utm_content=Latest%20from%20The%20Conversation%20for%20June%2030%202021%20-%201988719524+Version+B+CID_5b7698983ac2e2a7ef61d049ef866bee&utm_source=campaign_monitor_us&utm_term=Critical%20race%20theory%20What%20it%20is%20and%20what%20it%20isnt
John Arbeeny says
Yet another example that belies the fraud that is CRT:
www.foxnews.com/opinion/spelling-bee-champion-zaila-avant-garde-cal-thomas
“Hard work, bravery and confidence. Are these not among the keys to success in life? If they have proven successful throughout human history, why don’t we make them priorities in school and elsewhere instead of the “woke” agenda?
Avant-garde is the left’s worst nightmare. She reached a difficult goal through commitment and tenacity. She studied words with a coach for two years and her prize of $50,000 is likely just the beginning. If she remains on track, she is bound to achieve other goals, which include attending Harvard, playing professional basketball, and working for NASA.”
How could she possibly accomplish this since her skin color is “black”. Maybe because her character is what matters, not her skin color. Now lets see what the CRT sycophants decide to label her. Traitor to her race? Aunt Jemima? Uncle Tom (if she were male) or some other pejorative to discredit her individual achievement? That’s the problem with CRT supporters. They can’t abide the individual success of minorities which didn’t depend on the intellectual elite or virtue signaling supporters for their success. This young lady and people like her are glaring examples that individuals have the ability succeed without the ostensible “help” of racists who think they can’t.
Sudee says
Why would CRT make this leap. The purpose is to educate on the history of the nation. That does not make weak people if they know the history of a country for all people. Why are you so afraid of that history? I don’t get it. It doesn’t make victims out of anyone, it merely shows the truth but God forbid that.
John Arbeeny says
History is one thing and people should be educated about it. However it is quite another thing to blame people today for the history of the past or to teach people to wallow in the history of the past. The former is unjust and the latter self defeating. No one today has ever been a slave master and no one today has ever been a slave. This 14 year old young lady I’m sure understands the past of her race but didn’t let that for a moment affect her achievement in the present or promise for the future. All children, individually, need to have this motivation and that doesn’t happen when they are labeled as oppressed and others as oppressors. Racial groups don’t enroll in school; individual students, regardless of race enroll and must be treated as such.