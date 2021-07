Djeneba Toure-Burke has joined the Lakewood Playhouse as Master Electrician. She will coordinate with contracted light and sound designers, oversee the hanging and focusing of stage lighting fixtures, as well as maintaining the cables and wires for lights and sound.

Djeneba worked with Lakewood Playhouse during COVID-19 as a virtual and live-streamed productions tech and we’re excited to hear her sound designs in our mainstage shows starting this fall.