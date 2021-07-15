An Evening in Tuscany Under the Tacoma Moon Event

Submitted by The Sons and Daughters of Italy Tacoma Lodge.

We are a local organization that does quite a bit of fundraising and charity work. We generally have an annual banquet in October. Sadly, last year was not one of those years. However, this year’s banquet, “An Evening in Tuscany Under the Tacoma Moon”, is shaping up to be the event of the year and promises to be spectacular.

We are looking for donations, advertisers, and table sponsors.

We are proud to be presenting two generous “Humanitarian Awards” to local non-profits in the name of a couple of members of those organizations that have gone above and beyond in these trying times we have all just been through.

The festivities are going to start with an incredible four-course traditional Tuscan dinner, award presentation, and raffle with fabulous, donated gifts, including overnight stays at great resorts, dinners at 4- & 5-star restaurants, and more!

Our entertainment will feature the incredible “Mary Marchese and The Rave Band.” Mary has performed throughout the USA, including legendary Las Vegas. All this and a special surprise guest, will make this an Italian evening to remember.

Please contact President David Madrid directly at 253-961-6526 with questions or suggestions.