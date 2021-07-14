Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 13

On July 13, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 21- July 4 is 62.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 3 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 49 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, woman in her 60s from Spanaway.
Our totals are 51,614 cases and 621 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply