Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 13

On July 13, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 21- July 4 is 62.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 3 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 49 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, woman in her 60s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 51,614 cases and 621 deaths.

