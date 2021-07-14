Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou appointed to national diversity, inclusion and equity commission

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou will have an opportunity to shape institutional culture and hiring practices in community and technical colleges nationwide. Recently appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Commission on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity, Dr. Zhou and other commission members are tasked with implementing a joint diversity, equity and inclusion statement from the AACC and the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT).

Said Dr. Zhou, “I am extremely humbled and honored that the Board of Directors of American Association of Community Colleges has appointed me to the Commission on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity. This opportunity will help me continue the important work of ensuring equitable, diverse, and inclusive educational opportunities for all students.”

According to the statement, community and technical colleges are the most diverse and inclusive segment of higher education nationwide. The statement, in part, reaffirms a commitment to promote and support programs and initiatives that develop diverse leaders at the Board and CEO levels and in the administrative and faculty ranks.

The AACC is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges. The association represents nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and more than 12 million students. The ACCT is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards that represent more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and beyond.

For more information about AACC, visit www.aacc.nche.edu/. For more information about ACCT, visit www.acct.org/. To learn more about Bates Technical College, go to BatesTech.edu.