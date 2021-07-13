Thumbi running for Steilacoom Town Council

Submitted by Paul (P.K.) Thumbi.

I have filed for the Steilacoom Town Council Position 2. Please allow me to introduce myself and provide you the background and reasons I am passionate about community service, my guiding principles, and my pledge to provide you the best possible representation. I have a long record of public service

I was born in Kenya, East Africa in a low income, small and Christian family. I grew up in a family community, attended local schools and lived a common life. However, I grew up surrounded by much love of my family and community- as is common in most African setting. Growing up in this environment taught me so much, most significantly to believe, and always live through the values of faith, family, responsibility, and hard work. After high school, I attended college classes while working on public policy issues- working with the country’s various human rights and good governance initiatives. I worked with the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC), Kenya’s premier organization, working towards public mobilization and education on constitution reform issues, started in early 1990s. NCEC’s long and good work led to Kenya attaining a new, people – driven constitutional order in August 2010.

Upon my immigration to the United States in June 2012, I settled in Federal Way, WA. With continued passion for public policy discussions and public service, I immediately got involved in Federal Way’s community affairs.

My involvement in community service provided me the opportunity to learn so much about our beautiful communities, and State. I remained active in the city of Federal Way, and surrounding communities within King and Pierce counties.

In Federal Way City Government, I was appointed by the city council to serve in two City commissions: Arts; and Parks and Recreation, in early 2014. I also ran for Federal Way City Council in 2015. At the community and social level, I was an active member of Kiwanis Club of Federal Way; and Federal Way lion’s Club.

All this time, I remained active in my Christian faith worshiping at the Trinity Tree of Life Church, and as a visiting member of Christian Faith Center; and the Christ is the King Bible Fellowship church.

In December 2016, I moved to The Town of Steilacoom and carried on with my community involvement and service. I’m currently an active Board Member of Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom; member of Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, and also worships at the Steilacoom Community Church.

It is from this background, and from my total love and active participation in this great Steilacoom community that inspired me to run and serve in the Steilacoom Town council. It is my utmost honor to seek and hopefully serve in this very important level of our Town government.

As for my profession, I have worked within the healthcare industry for some time now, and currently works at Western State Hospital as a Mental Health Technician. I am currently a Bachelors of Art Degree student at the United Theological Seminary & Bible College (UTS&BC)- Tacoma campus. I’m also a former member of the United states Army reserves.

My desire to serve is driven by the belief America remains the most powerful and exceptional nation ever devised in all of human history; and it is the only nation on earth that any person, irrespective of their origin or humble beginnings can rise and achieve the highest echelons of their dreams. I have witnessed the love of the American nation and a small-town community in particular, since setting my foot in this great nation. I owe so much to America, and in particular to the Steilacoom community, among others, for providing a welcoming environment I can call home. My service so far, and desire to serve in our Town Council, is just a speck of my immeasurable gratitude.

As my main goal, I seek to provide new, youthful and innovative leadership in Steilacoom Town Council; that seeks to involve residents more in their Town government.

My Vision for Steilacoom:

‘A Town where every resident has an equal opportunity to pursue their dreams; and a great small Town America, maintaining that rich history of ‘firsts’ in WA State’.

?My campaign for the council seat and work upon election, focuses on a number of areas including:

Bringing in new and innovative ideas and leadership strengthening our Small-Town America image, in the 21st Century; while maintaining our rich history of ‘firsts’ in WA State. Maintain the culture of fiscal prudence by keeping the budgets balanced. Continued enhancement of public safety through innovative public –police partnerships. Improve public participation of all, and more so young people, and making the Town Council more accessible to the residents. Maintenance of our roads, sidewalks, lighting system, Public parks, trails and other public amenities to higher standards, for our residents and visitors.

I look forward to continuing the great work of our past and current leaders- which has made our Town a great place for all to live, work, visit and raise families. By working together, I believe we can maintain that rich and significant history of Steilacoom “Firsts”; and that historic richness of our great small Town.

Thanks to all the support so far, and I look forward towards continued discussions on my vision and agenda for the Town of Steilacoom, through this great campaign. I humbly ask for your continued support- going forward, and for your vote.