U.P. Council Member Keel Elected President of Washington Association of Cities

University Place Council Member Kent Keel has been elected president of the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Executive Committee for 2021-2022. He served as the group’s vice president for the past year and has been a member of the AWC Board of Directors since 2014.

“It is my honor and pleasure to serve as AWC’s president and to be a strong advocate for all cities and towns in our state,” Keel said. “Our voice is clear, direct, and resolute. AWC is on a great path!”

The AWC Board of Directors is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are elected officials (mayors or councilmembers) from Washington cities, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as the president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. AWC consistently maintains 100 percent participation from Washington’s 281 cities and towns.