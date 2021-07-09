There Is Help for Evicted Tenants

Submitted by TacomaProBono Community Lawyers.

Thousands of people in Pierce County are behind on rent due to COVID-19 and fear eviction – but as of July 1, tenants have new rights, new protections, and an opportunity to take advantage of an unprecedented level of help. Tacomaprobono Community Lawyers, Tacoma Refugee Choir and Stressed Out Entertainment (a Tacoma music label) have produced a unique music video called “I Got Your Back” to inform people of their rights as tenants to stay in their homes, apply for rental assistance, negotiate with landlords and receive representation in court for eviction hearings.

The mission of Tacomaprobono Community Lawyers (tacomaprobono.org) is to combat systemic racism and other forms of discrimination by expanding access to civil legal justice. Tacomaprobono provides free holistic legal services, including representation, advice and education, to low-income, vulnerable and marginalized populations which experience disproportionate barriers to asserting their rights through the civil legal system.

Evictions disproportionately affect people of color. According to a 2019 University of Washington study, Black adults are evicted 5.5 times more than Whites in King County, 6.8 times more in Pierce County. Tacomaprobono’s Housing Justice Project, a homeless prevention program, is ready to level the playing field and change the game by providing legal assistance to people who have received an eviction notice.

Tacoma Refugee Choir has access to a diverse community in Pierce County and specializes in creating music and videos to express love and compassion for those in need of a helping hand.

Tacoma Refugee Choir and Tacomaprobono’s Housing Justice Project partnered with Writer/Producer Lonnie

“Mr. Mav” Perrin from Stressed Out Entertainment and artists Kingpin X, Jay Sears, and Smooth JZ3 to produce the rap music, video and song entitled “I Got Your Back.” Shot by Kaeden Carter of Hustle&PrayFilms.

This original piece of music tells the story of the impact of eviction and sends a message to the public by showing how Tacomaprobono’s Housing Justice Project and similar programs in other Washington counties can help protect tenants and keep people housed.

For more information, please contact: Laurie Davenport, Dir of Development and Outreach, Tacomaprobono Community Lawyers via email at laurie@tacomaprobono.org or by calling 253-572-5134, extension 106

Contact Mr. Lonnie “Mr. Mav” Perrin via email at mrmav31@gmail.com or by calling 253-961-2273.