Are you a Pierce County ferry rider?

Submitted by Jani Hitchens, Pierce County Council.

As the Pierce County Council embarks on its 2022-2023 Biennial Budget planning process, I want to make sure I have a clear understanding of how people are using the Pierce County ferry system.

To do that, I want to hear directly from ferry riders – whether you use it daily, once a month or only for vacations.

If the ferry impacts you, your family or your neighborhood please take a few minutes to share your thoughts by taking this short survey.

As the new representative of Pierce County’s District 6, I want to make sure I know what is working and areas where we could see improvement. Your responses will help me as I work with my colleagues on Council to bring forward a balanced budget that meets the needs of our communities.

If you have questions, please contact my office at 253-798-3308 or email me at jani.hitchen@piercecountywa.gov.

Take the survey here.