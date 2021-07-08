U.P. City Hall is open

Following Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement that the State of Washington has officially reopened as of June 30, City of University Place offices are getting ready to begin resuming normal operations as well.

Effective July 6, City Hall has reopened with in-person hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The U.P. Police Department will reopen to walk-in traffic beginning Monday, July 12. The front desk will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon), with staff on hand to address questions and concerns related to public safety, how to obtain copies of a police report or to report a non-life-threatening crime.

The Community and Economic Development Department will be open in person but, given the small staff, those who wish to stop by are encouraged to call or email in advance to set up a time to meet and ensure someone will be available to assist them.

In all cases, the goal is to have personnel available to handle all walk-in traffic during open hours, although initially some coverage may be staggered to ease the transition from full remote work to an on-site presence.

With in-person visits now permitted, all City of U.P. offices and departments will operate pursuant to U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Washington State Health Department and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department directives.