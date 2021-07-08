Tacoma Little Theatre Launching New Season

While sitting in the new theatre seats, with a broad smile on his face, Chris Serface, the lodestone of Tacoma Little Theatre, announced the new seating of the theatre (better viewing plan), and the 103rd year’s slate of plays.

They are:

Terms of Endearment

Clue On Stage

Wizard of Oz

Silent Sky

Chorus Line

The Happiest Songs Play Last

The Luck of the Irish

Chris Serface of Tacoma Little Theatre announced the new seating of the theatre and the 103rd year’s slate of plays.

The selection of plays for the 2021-2022 looks like a winner!

Chris Serface introduces the latest updates and the 103rd Season

The Happiest Songs Play Last is a brand-new play. TLT has been involved in bringing new works to their audience and we love that.

The selection of plays for the 2021-2022 looks like a winner!

I’m really happy to see Chorus Line on the list. All hopes of a reprise of the musical were crushed by COVID a year and a half ago. Peg and I saw it twice. It was very nicely done. We’re looking forward to seeing the show again, with some of the same cast as well as some new additions. Here was my review (and additional comments from readers) from 2020 – thesubtimes.com/2020/03/12/a-chorus-line-at-tacoma-little-theatre-play-review-tacoma/

New York Times Review:

Race, class and real estate make for a predictably combustible combination in “Luck of the Irish,” a thoughtful but diffuse new play by Kirsten Greenidge that opened on Monday night at the Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center. The plot turns on the disputed ownership of a handsome house in a Boston suburb that has been home to an African-American family, the Taylors, since the late 1950s. A half-century later the descendants of the Taylors make the unhappy discovery that the title may never have been properly transferred from the white couple who bought it on behalf of their grandparents, seeking to sidestep the prevalent racism of the time, which kept such neighborhoods strictly segregated.

Read the entire review – nytimes.com/2013/02/12/theater/reviews/luck-of-the-irish-by-kirsten-greenidge.html

Ticket sales help TLT and your payoff will be excellent entertainment.

See a short video about the play…

My wife Peg and I are really, really, really, looking forward to the reopening of live theatre here in the Pacific Northwest. We love seeing familiar faces as well as new talent emerging, sometimes just a few feet from our seats. Don’t wait, sign up for the new season immediately. Ticket sales help TLT and your payoff will be excellent entertainment for the 103rd year of Tacoma Little Theatre productions. Chris Serface has done an excellent job of holding the company together during the pandemic, so now is our time to simply enjoy the results on stage.