Letter: ‘The commitment I bring to doorbelling, is the commitment I will bring to the school board’

As of the submission date of this article for publication, I have personally been on the doorsteps of 1,038 homes in Lakewood, pursuing elected office to serve on the Clover Park School Board.

Thanks to the help of others, we will have reached 5,000 homes by the date of the Primary Election, August 3.

My commitment to be seen and your voice heard is in keeping with my belief that a key responsibility of a school board director is to actively seek out opportunities to listen to the parents and grandparents, and listen to the teachers, who have the highest of privileges: how best to prepare their children for the future.

Since December 21, 2020, I have not missed a school board meeting, audio recording each meeting and writing now eight articles that can be found in this publication and on my website: Elect David Anderson | Clover Park School Board.

Reflection and research, to ascertain the facts and keep the public informed – in addition to reaching out – is also a key responsibility of a school board director. The research, recommendation, implementation and review for effectiveness of the best practices of schools and school districts across America is the central plank of my platform. We must prepare all students for postsecondary success, whether it is in a four-year college, community college, job training program, or the military. This is what I will bring to the school board.

If you believe, as I do, that a school board director is elected not to preside over the institution of education but rather pursue after outstanding excellence in education; if you believe, as I do, that your voice, not just your vote, is to be heard before, during, and after the election; if you believe, as I do, that preparing students to meet the challenges of life after high school is a moral imperative for our country and this city, then I humbly ask you to vote for me to serve you on the Clover Park School Board.

Thank you!

And if you would like to join the team, or have further questions of me, there is a comment form on my website: Elect David Anderson | Clover Park School Board.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.