Book Signing: Wicked Tacoma

Join us at the Tacoma Historical Society Museum (406 Tacoma Avenue South) for a book signing (July 10, 1-2 pm) with local author Karla Stover, whose new book Wicked Tacoma is hot off the presses from Arcadia Publishing.

Tacoma, the city where the rails meet the sails, has always been a place of innovation and rule-breakers. When the railroad came in the nineteenth century, business boomed, along with smuggling, bootlegging and prostitution. Men such as Peter Sandberg walked the line between criminal and respectable. Police in the growing town had their hands full not just with human criminals, but with stray cows, ducks and the occasional bear. Rumor has it that in the 1920s, gangsters Lucky Luciano and Frank Nitti were sent to cool their heels in the port city and may have been behind a smoke bomb attack on a movie theater. Join author Karla Stover as she delves into the wild and colorful past of the City of Destiny.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public events.