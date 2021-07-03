The INVEST in America Act Passed the House Today and Included $20M for Local Projects in WA-10, Strickland’s Housing Bill, and Several Key Priorities

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, secured key investments for the South Sound in a transformational infrastructure package the House passed today.

The package includes $20 million in funding for local transportation projects, Strickland and Rep. Peters’ bill, H.R.2483, the bipartisan Build More Housing Near Transit Act, three of Strickland’s sponsored amendments to lower transportation fares, boost access for low-income servicemembers and veterans, and boost Capital Investment Grants for transit system expansions and more.

“Equitable infrastructure investment changes lives. This transformative package puts us on the path to build back better, and includes several priorities that are crucial for the South Sound, such as the Build More Housing Near Transit Act which I introduced with Rep. Scott Peters, funding for five local transportation projects to benefit communities across my district, and several of my amendments,” said Strickland, Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials.

“This bill is a surface transportation infrastructure agenda for all – including historically underserved groups, Tribal nations, rural communities, communities of color, and veterans in need. As Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, I was proud to vote for provisions to support corridor planning, developing high-speed rail projects, reducing traffic congestion, and improving rail safety. I thank Chairman DeFazio, Subcommittee Chairs Holmes Norton and Payne, and my colleagues for their leadership and partnership in making this crucial investment to create jobs, address climate change and put Americans back to work without delay. The cost of inaction remains too high, and investing in Washington’s infrastructure can’t wait,” continued Strickland.

“As Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials, Congresswoman Strickland played an important role in passing the INVEST in America Act, transformational legislation to invest in our roads, bridges, transit, and rail, and drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” Chair Peter DeFazio said. “In particular, I was pleased to include her bill to encourage the construction of low and middle-income housing in transit-served, walkable locations. I look forward to continuing to work with Congresswoman Strickland to get this bill to the president’s desk and bring our infrastructure out of the 1950s once and for all.”

The INVEST in America Act:

Will create good-paying American jobs by rebuilding safe roads and bridges, delivering reliable transit and modern passenger rail, and making sure water comes out of the tap safe to drink. It invests in American manufacturing and makes the U.S. more competitive with smarter, safer, more resilient infrastructure that cuts carbon pollution.

Includes $20 million Strickland secured in funding for five local Member-Designated Transportation projects, which will modernize infrastructure across Washington’s 10th District: $5.6 million to strengthen neighborhoods, improve connectivity and accessibility to schools, businesses, parks, a youth center, and more in Tacoma, Washington. $2.4 million to improve accessibility, better connect neighborhoods and businesses, and support an international business district in Lakewood, Washington. $6 million to strengthen economic development by improving roads, sidewalks, and accessible ramps throughout the College Street Corridor in Lacey, Washington. $3.25 million to construct a roundabout at a vital intersection connecting the community in Tumwater, Washington. $2.75 million restore a trail system used by community members to access key resources like markets, community libraries, schools, and more in Fife, Washington.

which will modernize infrastructure across Washington’s 10th District: Includes H.R.2483, the bipartisan Build More Housing Near Transit Act , legislation Strickland introduced with Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) to encourage the construction of low and middle-income housing in transit-served, walkable locations.

, legislation Strickland introduced with Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) to encourage the construction of low and middle-income housing in transit-served, walkable locations. Includes a Strickland-supported Amendment to authorize the Crucial Grant Program to Improve Washington Salmon Passage : This amendment, cosponsored by Rep. Strickland and introduced by Rep. Kilmer, establishes the National Culvert Removal, Replacement, and Restoration grant program under the Department of Transportation for culvert restoration projects to support Washington salmon population recovery and spawning.

: This amendment, cosponsored by Rep. Strickland and introduced by Rep. Kilmer, establishes the National Culvert Removal, Replacement, and Restoration grant program under the Department of Transportation for culvert restoration projects to support Washington salmon population recovery and spawning. Includes a Strickland-supported Amendment to Increase Investment in High Speed Rail. This amendment, cosponsored by Rep. Strickland and introduced by Rep. Moulton, Increases PRIME program funding by in each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026. This will ensure that high-speed rail corridor planning and development are adequately funded as we look to the future of domestic travel in the U.S.

This amendment, cosponsored by Rep. Strickland and introduced by Rep. Moulton, Increases PRIME program funding by in each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026. This will ensure that high-speed rail corridor planning and development are adequately funded as we look to the future of domestic travel in the U.S. Includes Strickland’s Amendment Ensuring Transit Access for Servicemembers and Veterans: The amendment ensures recipients of Demonstration Grants to Support Reduced Fare Transit are including transit policies that provide coverage for low-income servicemembers and veterans. Washington’s 10th Congressional district is home to over 75,000 veterans and Joint Base Lewis McChord with over 31,000 active duty servicemembers. Accessible transportation enhances access to community services, educational opportunities, healthcare, and employment.

The amendment ensures recipients of Demonstration Grants to Support Reduced Fare Transit are including transit policies that provide coverage for low-income servicemembers and veterans. Washington’s 10th Congressional district is home to over 75,000 veterans and Joint Base Lewis McChord with over 31,000 active duty servicemembers. Accessible transportation enhances access to community services, educational opportunities, healthcare, and employment. Includes Strickland’s Amendment to Study the Impact of Fare Free Transit on Access to Education: The amendment addresses the Government Accountability Office’s study on fare-free transit systems and requires the GAO to assess the impact of fare-free transit on the ability of students to access education or workforce training programs. Everyone deserves access to education and Congress must ask if eliminating fares on public transportation will move students one step closer to their educational goals.

The amendment addresses the Government Accountability Office’s study on fare-free transit systems and requires the GAO to assess the impact of fare-free transit on the ability of students to access education or workforce training programs. Everyone deserves access to education and Congress must ask if eliminating fares on public transportation will move students one step closer to their educational goals. Includes Strickland’s Amendment to Boost the Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program: This amendment, introduced with Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02), included much-needed changes to the Capital Investment Grant program to ensure that transit systems can not only continue with current expansions, but that future expansions are not delayed as a result of the long-term impacts of the pandemic. Changes include mandating that the Department of Transportation consider factors to increase CIG allocations to transit agencies who require it.

Passing the Invest in America Act is a step toward fulfilling many of the key priorities laid out in the American Jobs Plan by President Biden. Learn more about the Invest in America Act here.