Steilacoom Town Administrator July 2 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 6, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/88190619244

Planning Commission – July 12, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89237131081

Civil Service Commission – August 5, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86863423522

Preservation and Review Board – July 28, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89902278482

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Town Offices Closed Monday:

Town offices will be closed on Monday, July 5th.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks is illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500.

Community Clean-up:

A Community Clean-up event is scheduled for Tuesday July 6th starting at 8 AM at Sunnyside Beach. All are invited to participate.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2021 Farmers’ Market continues every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM along Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street. Those streets will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2021 Summer Concert schedule is:

August 4th Danny Vernon-The Illusion of Elvis

August 11th Jessica Lynne- Country

August 18th 3 Legends Tributes to Jackie Wilson, James Brown & Michael Jackson

August 25th Michael Powers – Smooth Jazz

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Burn Ban for Pierce County:

A county-wide burn ban is in effect for Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom until further notice.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather conditions. The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues is allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not used as debris disposal.

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter.

Be in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches.

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire like hand tools and a garden hose attached to a water faucet that is on, or not less than two five-gallon buckets of water.

No burning when winds exceed 5 mph.

This ban does not apply to setting off legal fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County during the allowed discharge times during the Independence Day holiday season. Please see the Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau’s website for additional information at www.piercecountywa.gov/fpb.

If you have an approved Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burn permit and/or your property falls under the jurisdiction of the DNR, you are advised to call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.

Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Notice of Development Application for 4 lot short plat at the intersection of Puyallup Street and Starling Street.

2. Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance for replacement of failed seawall at Sunnyside Beach Park.

3. Notice of Public Hearing to consider a proposed partial vacation of the east side of 7th Street immediately adjacent to Perkins Park.

4. Notice of Urban Forestry Management Request to remove one small fir tree within the Pierce Street right-of-way.

5. The Town Council will take testimony on a proposal to regulate short term rentals. The Public Hearing has been continued to the July 20, 2021 Council meeting.

6. The Construction Notice for the Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 143 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

8 medical aid responses

46 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

19 traffic stops

10 parking responses

2 commercial/residential alarm responses

2 animal-related incidents

3 noise/party-related incidents

1 missing person, located shortly thereafter

1 stranded kayaker assisted to safety

1 arrest for DUI

Crimes against persons

2 incidents of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of motor vehicle theft

1 incident of vandalism

3 vehicle prowls

1 incident of theft

The lobby of Public Safety is now open, Tuesdays through Fridays, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Staff remain available by phone and appointment from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

As temperatures continue to peak through the summer, please remember that young children and pets can quickly suffer serious injury when left in hot vehicles. Please call 911 immediately with any safety concerns involving these circumstances.

Our public safety partners, West Pierce Fire and Rescue, have compiled a list of information regarding fireworks throughout our local area. Please see their website for further information: www.westpierce.org/fireworks/. As a reminder, all fireworks use and possession is illegal within the Town of Steilacoom.

With summer here, please find the following information regarding recreational fires within the Town of Steilacoom:

For concerns regarding the safety of a fire, please call 911.

For concerns about air quality related to a recreational fire, please call the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at (800) 552-3565, or visit pscleanair.gov/

For additional information, please West Pierce Fire and Rescue at: tinyurl.com/2md3h2j7

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

Online crime reporting remains available. Please visit our department website for more information: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued spraying noxious weeds; mowed rights-of-way and trails; weeded and maintained storm water facilities; demolished tree-root damaged sidewalk and prepared area for a new sidewalk on Keach Loop; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Rainier Street Roundabout Project:

Starting July 6, 2021, construction will be starting at the Town of Steilacoom – Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout. The project will take approximately 100 working days to complete. The Town of Steilacoom, Pivetta Brothers Construction, and various other contractors will be working on a 5-legged roundabout at the intersection of Union Avenue, Rainier Street, Martin Street, and the entrance to the Pierce County ferry loading lanes. Every effort has been made to provide a safe and accessible work zone for the residents and visitors in these areas. You can expect intermittent roadway closures and delays during construction hours. Local access and services such as waste collections will be maintained. If any unforeseen problems do arise, please contact Ken Cox or Mark Burlingame with the Town of Steilacoom at 253.581.1912 or Nathan Walker with Pivetta Brothers Construction at 253.862.7890

Construction hours are anticipated to be Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be construction signs, barricades, and traffic control employees along the construction routes to help traffic get to their destination. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. Please use alternate routes and avoid this intersection if possible.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to two power outages in the 900 block of Powell Street caused by an overloaded transformer during the record heat; replaced a pedestal in the 600 block of Short Street; installed a new net-meter for a solar power customer in the 1900 block of Rainier Street; completed locates and plan reviews for the roundabout project; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project and compiled quantities and prepared a pay estimate for the contractor; performed sewer jetting throughout Town; continued vegetation management around fire hydrants and other facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued adjusting and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained park facilities particularly Sunnyside Beach which given the nice weather has seen a high volume of activity; watered flower baskets; supported the Farmers’ Market; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention:

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in cities and town all over the country this past year, and Steilacoom is no exception. For those who have been the unfortunate victim of this crime, it can be a costly fix.

What exactly is a catalytic converter?

It is an exhaust emission control mechanism that’s part of your exhaust system. Located between your engine and muffler, catalytic converters help reduce pollutants and toxic gases that are emitted from your vehicle.

Why are they stolen?

Criminals looking to make a quick buck will steal a catalytic converter for the rare metals contained within (palladium, platinum) used to help filter your emissions.

How can I help prevent this from happening to me?

You can deter thieves from stealing your catalytic converter by following a few (or all) of these tips:

• Always park in well-lit and/or well-populated areas, where people who are walking by may see suspicious activity and report it.

• Install motion lights/sensors in your driveway.

• Install a video surveillance device on your property where you normally park.

• Activate your security system when your car is parked. Some systems can be adjusted to activate if the car vibrates or is shaken more than a little bit.

• Install an anti-theft device specific to catalytic converters.

How will I know if my catalytic converter has been stolen?

When you start your car you may see darker exhaust fumes coming out of your muffler. Also, catalytic converters help reduce the sound coming from your muffler, so your car may sound louder than normal. If this occurs, check the exhaust system under your car.

Report this and all other crimes and/or suspicious activity to your police department:

Steilacoom’s Salmon Bake: July 25

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) will be holding its annual Salmon Bake on July 25 at Sunnyside Beach, 2701 Chambers Creek Road from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 pm.

Advance tickets are $20 each for the dinner of salmon, corn, shrimp, three bean salad, tomatoes, bread and pie. Hot dog dinners are $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.steilacoomhistorical.org, over the phone (253/584-4133), at the Museum when we’re open (Saturday and Sundays 1:00 – 5:00), and at the Farmers Market on the three Wednesdays in June (June 16, 23, and 30).

Advance tickets at the $20 price are available until July 3. After then, the salmon dinners can be purchased online, by calling, and when the Museum is open, but the salmon dinners will be $22 each. The hot dog dinners will still be $10. You will also be able to buy your tickets at the Salmon Bake at the $22 and $10 rates. Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the Association due to COVID or other restrictions.

Parking is available in town with a free shuttle from the Town Hall/Tennis Court area and the Old Pioneer Middle School, 511 Chambers Street, to Sunnyside Beach. The town lot at the beach with pay parking is usually busy, so the shuttle is recommended.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom. The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!