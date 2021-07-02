Shanna in a Dress – Quirky Folk Pop from a Clever Millennial Who Sucks at Dating

Shanna in a Dress is your quirky best friend who refuses to wear pants. She says what everyone is thinking but no one else will say and you’ll get an uncensored journey of clever humor and heartbreak with a hefty side of entertainment at her shows. This witty wordsmith is known for making audiences laugh and cry, sometimes in the same song. Think Jason Mraz mixed with Ingrid Michaelson with a twist of Phoebe Buffay from Friends all wrapped up in a sweet voice accented by guitar, piano, and ukulele.

Shanna in a Dress – A Face Like Yours

Shanna started her career at the University of Virginia, biked across the country and fell in love with Colorado, and now keeps her fun music flowing out of Boulder unless she’s touring the US or Europe. You can’t get the same Shanna in a Dress show twice with her spontaneous banter and playful stage presence. She manages to teeter the line masterfully of taking on complex subject matters with smart, yet accessible lyrics. Her songs are laden with clever wordplay and delight audiences of all ages.

In 2020 alone, Shanna was a winner in the Kerrville New Folk competition, winner of the Great River Folk Fest Song Competition, a semi-finalist in Songwriter Serenade, and a Grassy Hill Emerging Artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Her debut record’s wildly successful crowdfunding campaign reached 50% of its goal the day it was launched before ending up at 200% of the original goal. The album titled “Robot” is scheduled for release in 2021. Shanna curates and hosts the monthly Women in Song showcase in Boulder and she has most recently been seen gracing the stages of the Swallow Hill Music, South Florida Folk Festival, Black Bear Americana Festival and the Casey Jones Music Fest. Shanna will be on tour supporting the Americana trio Red Molly in 2021.

Join Shanna at 812 South Ainsworth in Tacoma at 7:00 PM on Saturday evening for a little porch concert.

Shanna in a Dress – Chipotle

Fan Comments:

“Shanna in a Dress combines witty, heartfelt songwriting with great musicianship guaranteed to deliver a memorable experience for anyone lucky enough to hear her. From the incredibly moving “Daddy’s Little Girl” to the super funny “Mmm That’s Hot” she hits home on every level taking her listeners on a delightful roller coaster ride of laughter, tears and everything in between.” – Steve Seskin, Grammy-nominated songwriter

“She holds the audience in the palm of her hand when she performs– it’s stunning. Her writing is quirky, realistic, and filled with humor. The song Robot floors me. At the time, it felt like she had written the song about me.” – Lauren Crosby, singer-songwriter

Funds raised over small stipends by Shanna will go to Pangaea World Foundation’s “No Harm Certification Program.

Read more about the Pangaea World Foundation – pangaeaworldfoundation.org/