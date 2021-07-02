Public Comment Invited on Proposed Construction of Forensic Hospital at Western State Hospital Campus

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has proposed an amendment to the Master Facilities Plan for the Western State Hospital campus to include the construction of a proposed 350-bed forensic hospital, among other updates. The public comment period began in early June and is approaching its conclusion; comments will be accepted through July 7 at 5:00 p.m.

The updated plan reflects changes at the hospital directed by the Governor and Legislature, and other development plans that would update buildings, parking and open space at the WSH campus.

DSHS’ amended Master Facilities Plan describes expected changes to the state’s behavioral health model and to the campus of Western State Hospital.

DSHS’ Appendices document further describes the state’s model for behavioral health, and addresses the community impact of the amended master plan regarding economic, traffic, and environmental effects.

Public comments already submitted by the community are open for review. Community members that wish to comment may comment online.