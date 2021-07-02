Prevail the Trail 5K fun run invites all ages and abilities to register

The Prevail the Trail 5K is the second race in Pierce County Parks’ Run the Fun 5K series and is open to all ages and abilities. The 5K may be completed at the racecourse in person or at a location of the racer’s choice with results submitted virtually.

The in-person option of the run takes place on the beautiful scenic Foothills Trail in Orting. The course starts and finishes at the Orting City Park. The paved trail provides flat areas and easy slopes along the Carbon River. The course is USATF-certified and will be chip timed with results made available the week after the race.

Each in-person participant will receive a keepsake medal and giveaways from local businesses when they pick up their race packets. Those who sign up for the remaining four races in the series will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Pre-registration is required by July 12, 2021. Cost for the in-person option is $30 for ages 13+ and $15 for ages 12 and under. To receive the early bird discount, register by the end of today (July 1) and receive $5 off the registration fee using code “PTT5.”

Pre-register for the virtual option by July 16, 2021. The virtual registration fee is $20. Virtual participants will receive a keepsake medal.

More information is available at the Run the Fun 5k website or by calling 253-798-4141.