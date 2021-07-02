Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 1

On July 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 9-22 is 69.4 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.6 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 29 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths:

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Parkland.

A man in his 80s from Parkland.

Our totals are 51,091 cases and 603 deaths.

