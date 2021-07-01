Sponsored: Porta-Pottys Ready to Be Occupied

Disclaimer: The subject of this story is a client of mine and I am being compensated to write this article.

I recently read a comment in the Seattle Times about a woman thanking a construction firm for their help. She had gone walking and had a surprise call to nature. She found herself near a construction site and asked a worker there for help. With safety regulations now requiring portable toilets for construction workers, the worker she met became her porta-potty prince. He even stood by just in case there was a problem.

With COVID-19 almost behind us and the economy ready to surge upwards, the porta-potty business is in great position to profit for a small business, a large business, or even an established construction firm. Not only are most contractors already booked for jobs, but a construction firm providing porta-pottys can make sure their construction projects have priority. porta-potty businesses provide not only porta-pottys, but have the vehicles, trailers, and equipment to provide waste management. Want not, waste not.

I have a friend, who was a silent partner in a porta-potty business. The business partner has decided to retire and move to the east coast where his son and family live. My friend now has twenty porta-pottys, a trailer for hauling them (including rails to keep them standing up securely), and a truck to pull the trailer complete with tools for repair and clean up.

In addition to the porta-pottys there is also a truck just like the ones used by septic tank pumping and collecting businesses with all the hoses and connections needed. Everything is up-to-date and in great working order.

Not only is the price very affordable, but my friend is in a prime position to provide clients with a guarantee for a year of assistance . . . and maybe beyond. If you have a construction firm, owning this business could both save you money and make you money.

As Washington starts to open up for fairs, carnivals, farmers markets, concerts, and athletic events a porta-potty owner is pretty much assured of clients and profit almost immediately. For confidential information on details and prices, please text your interest to 253-209-4071.